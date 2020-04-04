|
Clyde J. Shaak
Myerstown - Clyde J. Shaak born August 3, 1928 in South Lebanon Twp. Lebanon County to Joseph R. Shaak & Mabel V. Shaak. Graduate of Myerstown High School & Ithaca College with degree in Music (52), MS (55). Served in U.S. Army with the rank of Sergeant during WW II as a bandsman in occupied Germany and assigned as Chief Woodwind Instructor at the 7701 Army School of Music located near Heidelberg Germany.
He retired in 1983 from the Malone, New York School System after 31 years of teaching instrumental music and lastly as Administrator of the Department of Fine Arts. He was a music adjudicator for the New York State School Music Assoc., a member of the Music Education National Conference, and the School Administrators Association of New York State. He served as choir director of the Congregational Church in Malone, NY as well as 4H Camp Director in Mt. View/Indian Lake for 11 years in the late 1950's & 60's.
After his retirement he relocated back to his native Lebanon County. He also maintained a home in the Dominican Republic for 25 years where he spent his winters volunteering his time aiding the poor in humanitarian causes.
Preceded in death by brother Ray R. Shaak & sister Selma A. Miller.
Surviving relatives, a niece Linda (Miller) Bailey & a nephew David A. Shaak, husband of Suzette (Dola) Shaak.
Services and inurnment will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a ; or Heidelberg Cemetery, c/o Joe Gingrich, 240 Freeport Rd., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020