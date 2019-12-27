|
Cody A. Gingrich
Delray Beach FL - Cody A. Gingrich, 26, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at his home in Delray Beach, FL.
Born in Lebanon on June 23, 1993, he was the son of Gregory J. Gingrich and Mary K. Murray, both of Lebanon. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Latisha A. Gingrich of St. Petersburg, FL, and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. Cody was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Hiester R. & Polly A. Gingrich, formerly of Lebanon, and maternal grandparents Robert W. & Ardythe M. Murray, formerly of Tower City.
Cody was a 2011 graduate of Cedar Crest High School, where he played on the lacrosse, hockey, and swim teams. He later attended Penn Tech in Williamsport. Cody had a positive, beautiful soul and lived life to the fullest. He loved dancing to any genre of music, and spending quality time with his family and friends, who meant the world to him. He was an avid Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles football fan, an active member of AA and a member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon Valley YMCA, Freer Family Youth Center, 201 N. 7th St., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019