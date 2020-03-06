|
Concetta M. "Connie" Dabrowski
Myerstown - Concetta M. "Connie" Dabrowski, formerly of East Stroudsburg, PA, came into this life on October 12, 1930 and entered into eternal life on March 5, 2020.
Born in Astoria, New York, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Mary (nee Costello) Aloise.
She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Walter W. Dabrowski (d. 2007); her sister, Louise Festa; and her brother, Edward Aloise.
She is survived by her two sons, John (Mary) Dabrowski of Navarre, FL, Stephen (Marianne) Dabrowski of Thornton, PA; and four grandchildren: Keith Dabrowski of Enola, PA, Christina Dabrowski of Orlando, FL, Jennica Dabrowski of Mesa, AZ, and Alyssa Whiteman of Thornton, PA. She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Aloise of White Plains, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Mary, Gate of Heaven Church (188 W. McKinley Ave., Myerstown, PA) on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00 a.m. Viewing will be held at the church from 9-10:45 that morning. Interment will be held on Friday, March 13 at Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie's memory to (), @ 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326.
The Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067 will handle the funeral arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020