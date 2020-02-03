|
Connie Jo Nichols-Murphy
Annville - Connie Jo Nichols-Murphy, 62, of Annville, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence.
Connie was born in Cleveland, OH on March 4, 1957 to the late Geraldine Nichols. She had worked part time as a cashier at Redner's. She was a lover of dogs of all shapes and sizes (including her beloved Kevin) who also enjoyed films and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Joel Gulick and his spouse April Maddox, Andrew Gulick and Eric Murphy, her twin grandchildren, Paul Gulick and Benjamin Gulick (who share her birthday), her siblings, Mark Nichols, Johnny Nichols, Bobby Nichols, Christopher Nichols, and Lisa Nichols-Hanmore, and her aunt, Deb Lance.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. There will be a visitation with the family from 1PM until 2PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020