Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Nichols-Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Jo Nichols-Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Jo Nichols-Murphy Obituary
Connie Jo Nichols-Murphy

Annville - Connie Jo Nichols-Murphy, 62, of Annville, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence.

Connie was born in Cleveland, OH on March 4, 1957 to the late Geraldine Nichols. She had worked part time as a cashier at Redner's. She was a lover of dogs of all shapes and sizes (including her beloved Kevin) who also enjoyed films and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Joel Gulick and his spouse April Maddox, Andrew Gulick and Eric Murphy, her twin grandchildren, Paul Gulick and Benjamin Gulick (who share her birthday), her siblings, Mark Nichols, Johnny Nichols, Bobby Nichols, Christopher Nichols, and Lisa Nichols-Hanmore, and her aunt, Deb Lance.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. There will be a visitation with the family from 1PM until 2PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -