Conrad Wallace KnightPalmyra - Conrad Wallace Knight, 92, of Palmyra, passed away at Columbia Cottage on Monday July 6, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jo Anne (Aaron) Knight, who passed in 2013.Conrad was born in Garden City, NY on July 18, 1927 to the late Edward G. and Hazel A. (Kurzenhauser) Knight. He was a World War II U.S. Navy Veteran having served on a YDG class mine degausser ship in the Pacific.His family joked that he was a professional student - he received Bachelor's and Master's degrees each in Education and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida and Georgia Tech, rounding out his portfolio with a Doctorate of Education from Auburn University. In addition to his career as a student, he taught drafting, math, and engineering at the University of Florida, Georgia Tech, and Dekalb Community College in suburban Atlanta, GA. (now Perimeter College). After over 20 years at Dekalb, he retired as head of the Math Department.Conrad enjoyed boating, water skiing, woodworking and projects around the house and the yard. He was an avid college and professional football fan - especially the Florida Gators. After retirement, he and his wife Jo Anne spent many months traveling the country in their 5th wheel trailer. They also volunteered thousands of hours at DeKalb General Hospital in Decatur, GA and Newton Medical Center in Covington, GA. After moving to Lebanon (Alden Place) in 2007, Conrad also volunteered at Wellspan Good Samaritan.Surviving is a daughter, Terry and Jim Williams of Lebanon, four grandchildren and their spouses, and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David W. Knight, a sister Marilyn Knight, and a brother Edward Knight, Jr.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2PM - 4PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Tucker, GA.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.