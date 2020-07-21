1/1
Constance D. Taylor
Constance D. Taylor

Lebanon - Constance D. Taylor, 73, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Born July 29, 1946 in Lebanon County, she was a daughter of the late William, Jr. and Ruth E. (Leeser) Wise and also preceded in death by daughter Tammy Garloff and sister Gloria Jean Wise.

Connie retired from Wendy's and is survived by her therapy pet Star; children John Long, Jr. of Myerstown, Richard Taylor of Colebrook and Michelle, wife of Mark Gravel of Titusville, Florida; siblings William Wise, III; Donna, wife of Ivan Beare and Richard Wise; grandchildren Tosha and Tyler Gravel, Xxena, Ryan and Travis Garloff and Heather Blair; great grandchildren Adrianna and Ethan.

A viewing will be held 10:00 - 11:00 AM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra followed by a graveside service at 11:30 AM in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
