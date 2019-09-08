|
Constance J. "Connie" Nace
Palmyra - Constance J. "Connie" Nace, 78, of Palmyra, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Traditions of Hershey. She was the wife of the late John A. Nace, Sr., who passed away in 2004. Connie was born in Lebanon on December 6, 1940, daughter of the late Earl J. and Elizabeth F. Killinger Wagner.
Connie graduated from South Lebanon High School. She was employed by Sears and was a manager for Hills Department Store's Toy Department for many years. She later worked for Lebanon Catholic High School. Connie enjoyed the beach, reading and T.V. shows.
Connie will be missed by her son, John A. Nace, Jr. and wife Natalie Bennett of Robesonia; her daughters, Tammy Jo, wife of Edward Brensinger of Lebanon, Wendy Jo, wife of Edward Kzicki of Middletown, Melissa Nace of New Cumberland; her 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; her sisters, Judy Yost, Patty Garrett both of Florida, Joan Constance Krizan wife of Jack of Lebanon; her brothers, James, husband of Nancy Wagner of Myerstown and Marlin, husband of Glenda Brown of TN; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Connie's funeral services on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM from Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr., Lebanon (next to Quentin Circle) with her nephew Pastor Brad Walmer officiating. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening 6 to 8 PM and Thursday from 9:30 AM to time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be made in Covenant Greenwood Cemetery.
For further information call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, Ltd. Lebanon, PA
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019