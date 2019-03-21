|
Constance Lynn (nee Elbe) Lopez
Sparks, MD - Constance Lynn (nee Elbe) Lopez of Sparks, MD passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson. She was 71 years old. She was born on March 23, 1947 at the Shawano Medical Center in Shawano, WI to Kenneth and Orabelle Elbe of Gillett, WI. Constance was the devoted mother of Timothy Lopez and his wife Kelly of York, PA, David Lopez and his wife Tricia of Pittsburgh, PA; loving grandmother of Evan and Nicholas Lopez; dear sister of Randy Elbe, Deb Erickson, Kenny Elbe and the late John Elbe. She was a beloved aunt to many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.
She graduated from Gillett High School in 1965 where she excelled in playing the flute and was a Majorette. Constance graduated from Notre Dame of Maryland University in May of 2004. She received a Bachelor's of Arts degree in business with a specialization in human resources management. While earning her degree she also managed a full-time career as a Human Resources Specialist with Crum & Forster and then Selective Insurance Company. She loved to travel and try new things. Her religious faith, family and friends were the most precious to her in life.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held Saturday beginning at 3PM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Constance with memorial contributions to the House of Ruth.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019