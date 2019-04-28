|
Cordell H. Heffelfinger
Annville - Cordell H. Heffelfinger, 64, of Annville, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Cathy J. (Reitz) Heffelfinger, with whom he celebrated over 40 years in marriage.
Cordell was born in Lebanon on January 22, 1955 to Elaine (Conrad) Heffelfinger of Lebanon and the late Harry Heffelfinger. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, wood working, trains, and photography.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his children, Carrah Heffelfinger, Anna Wise (Eddie), Erik Heffelfinger, and his grandson Bennett.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 5PM at Jonestown United Methodist Church, 109 West Market Street, Jonestown, PA. Interment will be private in Mt. Annville Cemetery.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., are in care of the arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019