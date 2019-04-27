|
|
Cornelius Aberdeen
Myerstown - Cornelius Aberdeen, 90, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Born May 27, 1928 in Maturita Village in the Royal Chartered Borough of Arima, Trinidad and Tobago. He was the son of the late Norman Mitchell and Muriel Aberdeen and also preceded in death by siblings Monica Spruell and Magnus Mitchell.
A retired aviation mechanic, he had worked for Hamilton Standard and United Technologies. He was a member of the Third Baptist Church of Springfield, Massachusetts and the Santa Rosa Catholic Church Arima. Cornelius enjoyed being with people, gardening, fishing, landscaping, and repairing things.
He is survived by his daughter Ramona, wife of Bukhosi Ndlovu; two beloved grandchildren: granddaughter Siphosenkosi wife of Robert Knick; grandson Thabani Ndlovu; three great grandchildren Robert, Eithan, and Destini Knick; sister Valerie Aberdeen; nieces Marcella, wife of Ron Rose, Allison Mitchell, and Claudia Henderson; nephew Mark Spruell; great nieces Delia Mathis, Triona Samuel and Sydneé Herbin; great great niece Marlee-Mychael Herbin; great great nephew London Herbin; former wife Bettye Anderson Frederic and her sons Michael and David Frederic; the Robinson family of Trinidad; and friends Barbara Robinson and family, Lorenze "Crow" Miller, Tony Fruster, Brenda Cupid, and the Patterson family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Springfield, Massachusetts. Private interment in Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery, Campbelltown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Third Baptist Church, 149 Walnut Street, Springfield, MA 01105.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019