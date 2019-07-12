Resources
1970 - 2019
Craig A. Coy Obituary
Hummelstown - Craig A. Coy, 48, of Hummelstown, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on July 8, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center.

He was born November 5, 1970 in Lebanon, son of the late Elmer Sr. and Margaret (Walton) Coy.

Craig had worked as a security guard and was a Persian Gulf War Army veteran. He loved the Seattle Seahawks and playing softball.

Craig is survived by: daughter, Alexis Jordan Coy and her mother Jennifer Lecher; 3 brothers: Eric (Stacie) Coy, Elmer Dean Coy, Jr. (Karen Paulson), and Duane Coy.

It was at Craig's request that there is no service.

Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey, is handling the arrangements.

Send condolences via the online guest book at www.hooverfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 12, 2019
