Craig A. MillerLebanon - Craig A. Miller, 70, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Karen L. (Troxell) Miller, with whom he celebrated 47 years in marriage.Craig was born in Lebanon on September 3, 1949, to the late Joseph and Madeline (Vindich) Miller. Craig was a 1968 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School. He worked at Lebanon Packaging (formerly Lebanon Paper Box) until obtaining his Associate degree from Thompson Institute in the mid-1980s. He later became an accountant for Murry's Steaks in Lebanon where he worked until he retired. He was a member of Calvary Chapel in Lebanon and was also a member of the Lebanon YMCA where he enjoyed attending Aquacise classes. Craig was an avid Bible reader, he enjoyed listening to Christian music, having deep theological and political discussions, fishing, watching TV (especially Sci-Fi and British TV) cracking Dad jokes, and pestering his family. He was dearly loved, and we will miss picking on him for his very thick and very distinct Pennsylvania Dutch accent.Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Rebecca Calhoun and her husband Phil of Harrisburg, Daniel Miller of Richmond, VA, and Craig's siblings, Dennis Miller of Palmyra and Joseph Miller of Annville. He was preceded in death by his sister Laurie Ulrich.A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lebanon Rescue Mission, PO Box 5,Lebanon, PA 17042.