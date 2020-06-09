Craig A. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig A. Miller

Lebanon - Craig A. Miller, 70, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Karen L. (Troxell) Miller, with whom he celebrated 47 years in marriage.

Craig was born in Lebanon on September 3, 1949, to the late Joseph and Madeline (Vindich) Miller. Craig was a 1968 graduate of Annville-Cleona High School. He worked at Lebanon Packaging (formerly Lebanon Paper Box) until obtaining his Associate degree from Thompson Institute in the mid-1980s. He later became an accountant for Murry's Steaks in Lebanon where he worked until he retired. He was a member of Calvary Chapel in Lebanon and was also a member of the Lebanon YMCA where he enjoyed attending Aquacise classes. Craig was an avid Bible reader, he enjoyed listening to Christian music, having deep theological and political discussions, fishing, watching TV (especially Sci-Fi and British TV) cracking Dad jokes, and pestering his family. He was dearly loved, and we will miss picking on him for his very thick and very distinct Pennsylvania Dutch accent.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Rebecca Calhoun and her husband Phil of Harrisburg, Daniel Miller of Richmond, VA, and Craig's siblings, Dennis Miller of Palmyra and Joseph Miller of Annville. He was preceded in death by his sister Laurie Ulrich.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lebanon Rescue Mission, PO Box 5,Lebanon, PA 17042.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved