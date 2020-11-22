1/
Lebanon - Rev. Craig L. Griffith, Sr., 52, of Lebanon, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on Thursday, April 25, 1968 to E. Allen Griffith and Patricia Griffith nee Lewis in West Chester. He graduated from Bible Baptist School of Theology in West Chester and was earning his Master's Degree from Maranatha Baptist University. Craig was a dedicated pastor of Open Door Baptist Church for 23 years. He loved to serve people and spread the Word of the Lord. Craig enjoyed playing golf, coaching basketball through Lebanon Christian Academy where he served as principal, loved visiting missionaries in the field and going to the beach with his family. Surviving are wife Anna M. Griffith nee Andjeski; children Hannah G. Fellmeth and spouse Jake, Sarah A. Vancina and spouse Lucas, Craig L. Griffith, Jr. and spouse Lily, Jeremiah A. Griffith, Daniel E. Griffith, Mary P. Griffith, Zechariah F. Griffith; grandchildren Elsie Fellmeth, Nate Fellmeth, Marcus Vancina, Katie Vancina; brother Jeff Griffith and spouse Heidi; sisters Jennifer Motes and spouse Steve, Amy Green and spouse Brent, Kim Schmelzer and spouse Eric. Viewing will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Open Door Baptist Church, 875 Academy Drive, Lebanon with viewing starting at 10:00AM. Burial will be at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Christian Academy, 875 Academy Drive, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Open Door Baptist Church, 875 Academy Drive, Lebanon PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
