Crystal Dawn Zimmerman
Schaefferstown - Crystal Dawn Zimmerman, 54, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, of Schaefferstown, PA, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was the wife of Jay M. Zimmerman, sharing 35 years of marriage. She was born in Lancaster, on December 17, 1964, a daughter of Lois Arlene Good Stauffer of Lititz and the late H. Glenn Stauffer. Crystal was a member of Ephrata Community Church. She enjoyed accompanying her husband traveling for sales. Crystal loved spending time with her grandchildren; coloring, swimming, making chalk drawings, reading and singing to them. She also enjoyed serving on the food ministry team as well as the prayer ministry team at Ephrata Community Church. She loved cooking food for her family. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Aleesa Groff and husband Benjamin of Schaefferstown, PA; Austin Zimmerman and wife Amber of Myerstown, PA; four grandchildren, Sebastian, Adrian, Tatiana and Avery; siblings, Dennis Stauffer and wife Joanne of Myerstown, PA; Glenda Frederick and husband Steve of New Holland, PA; Ken Stauffer and wife Tammy of Elizabethtown, PA. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Duane and Shannon Stauffer. Celebration of her Life will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10 am in Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, PA. Viewing will be on Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Tuesday 9 am to 10 am, both at the church. Interment will be made in the Myerstown Mennonite Cemetery. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 14, 2019