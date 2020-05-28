Cynthia A. Felty
1955 - 2020
Cynthia A. Felty

Lebanon -

Cynthia A. Felty, 65, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Felty, Jr. On June 27th they would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

Born in Lebanon on February 26, 1955, she was the daughter of the late John Whitman and Frances M. Laudermilch Whitman Reinhard. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She loved her pets and especially spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Matthew L. Meily and his wife Katie of Inwood, WV and William L. Meily and his wife Alyssa of Harriburg; step-son Mike Felty of Pittsburgh; stepdaughter Jen Beach of Lebanon; brother Mark Reinhard of Boiling Springs; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grand View Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
