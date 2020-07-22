1/1
Cynthia "Cindy" Root
1953 - 2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Root

Lebanon - Cynthia "Cindy" Root (née Batdorf) passed unexpectedly at the Good Samaritan Hospital on July 19th, 2020 in Lebanon, PA at the age of 67. Cindy is survived by her husband, Michael; step-son, David (wife, Melissa); siblings, Margaret (Peg) Long (husband, Leroy), Suzanne Brungardt, Tom Brough; granddaughter, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Robert & Mary Ellen and other Aunts & Uncles.

Cindy was born on April 9th, 1953 in Lebanon, PA. She graduated from Cedar Crest High School, undergrad degree from Lebanon Valley College, and a Master's degree from New England College. She and Michael were recently celebrating their 25th anniversary. Her friends and family remember her as someone with a huge heart who could make friends with anyone. She was well known for her glamorous sense of style and "chatty" nature.

Cindy was an accomplished Real Estate agent. She volunteered much of her free time as Treasurer for Affordable Housing Council of Lebanon County, member of the board for Lebanon County Real Estate Association, and an Event Lead at the local branch of American Cancer Society. Cindy was also an avid reader and supported local animal rescue initiatives.

A private ceremony will be held for close family. Please see Rohland Funeral Home's website at RohlandFH.com if you wish to leave a note for the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org and select "Give in Honor & Memorial" or you can mail donations to;

American Cancer Society, Inc

314 Good Dr

Lancaster, PA 17603




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Cindy. Whenever I talked to her, she always made me laugh. She was a beautiful person . May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You and your family are in my prayers.
Beth Arnold
Friend
