Cynthia S. Ristenbatt
Cynthia S. Ristenbatt

Lebanon - Cynthia S. Ristenbatt, 67, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at ManorCare, Pottsville.

Cynthia was born in Jonestown on March 27, 1953 to the late Dewey and Natalie Culhane Shaak. She was a home health aide for Good Samaritan Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles, playing games, caring for nature, and had a love for animals.

She is survived by her sons, Gerald M. Waybright and his wife Rachel of Lebanon, Jeffrey S. Dohner of Mt. Joy, nine grandchildren, Cole, Calle, Conner, Daniel, Elisabeth, Jesse, Gideon, Andrew, Eva Waybright, and a brother Michael Shaak of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a brother Steve Shaak.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6PM-8PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11AM at Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon. There will be a procession forming at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. at 10:15AM.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I was thinking about her a day or two ago. I haven't seen her since High school. So sad to not see her again. Prayers to her family and friends. Rest in Peace Cindy, you look so beautiful in your picture like I remember you. Rodney
Rodney Degler
Classmate
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
