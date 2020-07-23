Cynthia S. RistenbattLebanon - Cynthia S. Ristenbatt, 67, formerly of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at ManorCare, Pottsville.Cynthia was born in Jonestown on March 27, 1953 to the late Dewey and Natalie Culhane Shaak. She was a home health aide for Good Samaritan Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles, playing games, caring for nature, and had a love for animals.She is survived by her sons, Gerald M. Waybright and his wife Rachel of Lebanon, Jeffrey S. Dohner of Mt. Joy, nine grandchildren, Cole, Calle, Conner, Daniel, Elisabeth, Jesse, Gideon, Andrew, Eva Waybright, and a brother Michael Shaak of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a brother Steve Shaak.A visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6PM-8PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11AM at Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon. There will be a procession forming at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. at 10:15AM.