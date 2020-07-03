1/2
Dagmar Dawn (Silldorff) Parrish
Dagmar Dawn (Silldorff) Parrish

Dagmar Dawn (Silldorff) Parrish passed away on June 28, 2020. She was born and grew up in Lebanon, PA, spent most of her life in Severna Park, Md, and the last ten years in Sarasota, FL.

D.D. Graduated Lebanon H.S. In 1950, Juniata College in 1954, and her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of MD in 1967.

She was Director of Social Work at Perkins State hospital and was president of the National Association of Forensic Social Workers (NAFSW).

She gave birth to her 3 children; Steven in Lebanon, PA (1955), Stewart in Bordeaux, FRA (1957), and Scott in Stuttgart, DEU (1958).

She loved to travel, was a prolific volunteer, and was always a good friend. She was a reader of mystery novels, knitter of sweaters, dog walker, and member of International Volksmarchers. She attended operas, symphonies, and plays with her friends at every venue in Washington and Baltimore. She was an amazing mother who spent many weekends at the Smithsonian, monuments and memorials. She spent countless weekends driving wrestling or lacrosse teams throughout the states of Maryland and Virginia, and every summer at Dewey Beach. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

D.D. is survived by her son Scott Parrish, her granddaughter Sara Elizabeth Horst Parrish, and her younger brother Albert Pierre Silldorff. She is predeceased by her parents Albert and Martha Silldorff and sons Steven and Stewart Parrish.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
