Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clauser Funeral Home
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA
View Map
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clauser Funeral Home
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Clauser Funeral Home
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale H. Winters


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale H. Winters Obituary
Dale H. Winters

Lebanon - Dale H. Winters, 78, Lebanon, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 in Linden Village. He was born in Lebanon on May 1, 1941 a son of the late Oscar W. and Caroline M. Haag Winters. He was retired in 1996 at the age of 55 after over 30 years of service from Met-Ed where he was a member of the safety committee and earned numerous safety awards. Dale served in the U. S. Army after graduating from Lebanon High School. Dale was a snowbird every winter and he loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of Camp Lebo in Tioga County since the age of 13. He also was a passionate golfer. In addition to these hobbies, Dale used to fly powered paragliders and attended fly-ins all over the U.S and Germany. He loved to travel. He is survived by a daughter: Sherry M. Winters; grandson: Aaron R. Carr; great-granddaughter: Melanie N. Carr; a niece and a nephew as well as several cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother: Ronald W. Winters and a sister: Audrey J. "Sis" Matters. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am. In the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA 17088 where a viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment with full military honors will be made in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now