Dale H. Winters
Lebanon - Dale H. Winters, 78, Lebanon, passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 in Linden Village. He was born in Lebanon on May 1, 1941 a son of the late Oscar W. and Caroline M. Haag Winters. He was retired in 1996 at the age of 55 after over 30 years of service from Met-Ed where he was a member of the safety committee and earned numerous safety awards. Dale served in the U. S. Army after graduating from Lebanon High School. Dale was a snowbird every winter and he loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of Camp Lebo in Tioga County since the age of 13. He also was a passionate golfer. In addition to these hobbies, Dale used to fly powered paragliders and attended fly-ins all over the U.S and Germany. He loved to travel. He is survived by a daughter: Sherry M. Winters; grandson: Aaron R. Carr; great-granddaughter: Melanie N. Carr; a niece and a nephew as well as several cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother: Ronald W. Winters and a sister: Audrey J. "Sis" Matters. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am. In the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA 17088 where a viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment with full military honors will be made in the National Cemetery at Ft. Indiantown Gap.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 14, 2019