Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
22 E. Main Ave.
Myerstown, PA
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Methodist Church
22 E. Main Ave.
Myerstown, PA
Dale L. Spitler


1946 - 2019
Dale L. Spitler Obituary
Dale L. Spitler

Myerstown - Dale L. Spitler, 72, of Myerstown, died May 23, 2019.

He was the husband of Sheila (Peiffer) Spitler. They celebrated their 41st anniversary on October 15.

Born in Lebanon on December 4, 1946, Dale was a son of the late Emma E. (Wagner) and Clarence L. Spitler.

He was a 1965 Graduate of South Lebanon High School, received his Associates Degree from Thompson Institute and was employed as an accounting clerk at Boyer Printing, Lebanon.

Dale served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Myerstown, VFW Post 6076, Myerstown, & American Legion Post #880, Richland.

In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by a son, Eric Spitler, of Myerstown; sister, Linda, wife of Lawrence Geesaman, of Harrisburg; brother, Bryon Spitler, husband of Audrey, of Lebanon.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 22 E. Main Ave., Myerstown. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Myerstown following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to 855 Tuck St., Ste. 2 Lebanon, PA 17042.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 29, 2019
