Dale S. "Chappie" ChapmanLebanon - Dale S. "Chappie" Chapman, 100, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Margaret J. Chapman, who passed away in 1992.Chappie was born in Celina, Ohio on April 11, 1920 to the late Vernon and Eva (Houts) Chapman. He enlisted in the US Army at 21, and he served from 1941-1945. He was a WWII Veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a truck driver for the City of Lebanon, and after his retirement he enjoyed bagging groceries and cleaning at Weis Markets. He enjoyed working in his garage, doing things for others, being outside, spending time with his beloved dogs, and mowing lawns into his 90s.Surviving are his daughters, Carol A. Laudenslager of Lebanon and Wendy S. Morrissey and her husband David of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy R. Chapman and his brother, Robert Chapman.A graveside service, along with military honors, will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10AM at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. A procession will form at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville at 9:30AM.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, Hospice Unit, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.