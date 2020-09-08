1/1
Dale S. "Chappie" Chapman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale S. "Chappie" Chapman

Lebanon - Dale S. "Chappie" Chapman, 100, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Margaret J. Chapman, who passed away in 1992.

Chappie was born in Celina, Ohio on April 11, 1920 to the late Vernon and Eva (Houts) Chapman. He enlisted in the US Army at 21, and he served from 1941-1945. He was a WWII Veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a truck driver for the City of Lebanon, and after his retirement he enjoyed bagging groceries and cleaning at Weis Markets. He enjoyed working in his garage, doing things for others, being outside, spending time with his beloved dogs, and mowing lawns into his 90s.

Surviving are his daughters, Carol A. Laudenslager of Lebanon and Wendy S. Morrissey and her husband David of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy R. Chapman and his brother, Robert Chapman.

A graveside service, along with military honors, will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10AM at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. A procession will form at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville at 9:30AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, Hospice Unit, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved