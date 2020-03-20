|
Daniel E. Zehring, Jr.
Lebanon - Daniel E. Zehring, Jr., 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Charmaine M. (Allwein) Zehring, to whom he was married for 57 years.
Born in Lebanon on June 14, 1941, Daniel was a son of the late Daniel E. Zehring, Sr. He was a 1959 graduate of Lebanon High School and served as vice president for the Aluminum Workers of America for 10 years. Daniel loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter.
In addition to his wife, Daniel is survived by three children, Michael E. Zehring, Catherine Eisenhour, Steven Zehring and his wife Susan; a granddaughter, Sierra Wertz and her husband Cory; a great grandson, Leyton Wertz; a half brother, David Zehring and his wife Tracy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his half brother, Terry, and his grandmother, Annie Zehring, who so lovingly raised him.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's name may be made to the , P.O. Box, 897, Hershey, PA 17033 or the Human Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020