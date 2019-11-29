|
Daniel F. Perry
Lebanon - Daniel F. Perry, Sr., 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was the husband of Nancy Jo Zimmerman Perry. On August 23rd, they celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
Born in Mallory, WV on October 5, 1937, he was the son of the late Arnold R., Sr. and Lessie Mae Spears Perry. He had worked as a mechanic for Williams and Frederick Chevrolet. He and Nancy Jo owned and operated Perry Transportation. He also served in the US Air Force, 804th Air Police, Combat Defense Squadron (SAC).
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Daniel F. Jr., and his wife Tamara of Senoia, GA, Dennis and his wife Brenda Perry of GA and Eric F. and his wife Ruth Perry of Myerstown; daughters Dana S. wife of Theron Davis Guyton, GA and Danielle J. wife of Lonnie Carl of Lykens; step-sons Todd and his wife Lisa Doll of Lebanon and Greg and his wife Donna Doll of Lebanon; sisters Sandra Ackert of AR and Linda Adkins of WV; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Arnold R. Perry, Jr. and his sister Judith Ann.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019