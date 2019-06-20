Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery
27 Longs Church Lane
Stouchsburg, PA
Richland - Daniel Leroy Oswald, 80, of Richland, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Jean May (Lutz) Oswald, with whom he would have shared 60 years of marriage on June 20th.

Daniel, a son of the late Claude and Florence (Frederick) Oswald, was born in Kutztown. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Carole, wife of Leon Peiffer, Newmanstown; three sons, David Oswald, Marion Twp., Dale Oswald, husband of Sherri, Richland, and Daryl Oswald, Marion Twp.; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Christal Ann Bressler; a sister, Evelyn Fink; and a brother, Donald C. Oswald.

He worked for Textile, later Rockwell and Geise, retiring after 42 years.

He loved going to his hunting cabin. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, hunting, fishing, watching WWE Wrestling, NASCAR, and going to watch motor racing. He also loved working on cars.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 22nd, at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery, 27 Longs Church Lane, Stouchsburg. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 20, 2019
