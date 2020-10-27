1/1
Daniel M. Culhane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel M. Culhane

Richland - It is with great sadness the Culhane family announces the passing of Daniel M. Culhane, 91 of Richland, on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, the son of the late Dr. Thomas P. and Florence D. Culhane. Daniel was the husband of L. Dawn (Lengel) Culhane. Daniel was a veteran of the US Navy Air Corps, a 4th Degree Knight member of the Knights of Columbus and awarded Knight of the Year in 2015, Life Member of the Elks Lodge #631, Life Member of the American Legion Post #880, one of the founding charter members of the Council and Lifetime Member at Mary Gate of Heaven Church, Myerstown. Daniel served as a volunteer and Chief of the Neptune Fire Co in Richland. Daniel was also an avid photographer and lent his talent to the sports page of the Lebanon Daily News.

In addition to his wife, Daniel is survived by his daughter: Danette Lee Culhane of Boca Raton, FL; seven grandchildren: Matthew M. Kapp, Melissa D. Shiner, Eric M. Ream, Bradley B. Ream, Seth M. Kapp, Shaun M. Kapp, Tricia A. Gundrum; and fourteen great grandchildren. Daniel was predeceased by his daughter: Jeanne L. Dunkelberger. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. The visitation and mass will be held at Mary Gate of Heaven Church, 188 W. McKinley Avenue, Myerstown, PA, 17067. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon, Co. www.rohlandfh.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved