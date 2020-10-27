Daniel M. Culhane
Richland - It is with great sadness the Culhane family announces the passing of Daniel M. Culhane, 91 of Richland, on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born in Lebanon, the son of the late Dr. Thomas P. and Florence D. Culhane. Daniel was the husband of L. Dawn (Lengel) Culhane. Daniel was a veteran of the US Navy Air Corps, a 4th Degree Knight member of the Knights of Columbus and awarded Knight of the Year in 2015, Life Member of the Elks Lodge #631, Life Member of the American Legion Post #880, one of the founding charter members of the Council and Lifetime Member at Mary Gate of Heaven Church, Myerstown. Daniel served as a volunteer and Chief of the Neptune Fire Co in Richland. Daniel was also an avid photographer and lent his talent to the sports page of the Lebanon Daily News.
In addition to his wife, Daniel is survived by his daughter: Danette Lee Culhane of Boca Raton, FL; seven grandchildren: Matthew M. Kapp, Melissa D. Shiner, Eric M. Ream, Bradley B. Ream, Seth M. Kapp, Shaun M. Kapp, Tricia A. Gundrum; and fourteen great grandchildren. Daniel was predeceased by his daughter: Jeanne L. Dunkelberger. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. The visitation and mass will be held at Mary Gate of Heaven Church, 188 W. McKinley Avenue, Myerstown, PA, 17067. Interment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon, Co. www.rohlandfh.com