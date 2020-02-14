|
|
Daniel M. Uffner, Sr.
Lebanon - Daniel M. Uffner, Sr, 89 years young, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services. He was the husband of the late Joyce M. (Sheetz) Uffner. Born in Lebanon on July 24, 1930, Daniel was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Lance) Uffner. He was a faithful and active member of Saint Mary's, Saint Gertrude's, and St. Cecilia's Parishes throughout his lifetime. Daniel's hobbies included gardening, reading, cooking, baking, and train collecting to name a few. He enjoyed traveling - especially to Germany. Daniel was a member of numerous private clubs across Lebanon County and beyond.
He is survived by 10 children - Lisa, Daniel and his companion Donna, Mary Jo Leiss and her husband William, Eric and his wife Susan, Janet Tucker and her husband Paul, Greg and his companion Linda, Beth Bowman and her husband Paul, Michael and his wife Lynn, Kathryn Winters and her husband Terry, and Joseph and his wife Wanda; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; five siblings - James, Francis, Bernadette Saylor, Gertrude Nye, and Joan Hicks. He was preceded in death by four brothers - Carl, Thomas, Eugene, and Joseph Uffner, and his sister, Margaret Roof.
A viewing will be held from 10-11am on Tuesday, February 18th at St. Cecilia's Church, 120 East Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Cecilia's Church at the above address. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020