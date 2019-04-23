Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Blouch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel R. "Dan" Blouch


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel R. "Dan" Blouch Obituary
Daniel R. "Dan" Blouch

Lebanon - Daniel R. "Dan" Blouch, 61, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Tuesday, June 11, 1957 to the late George H. Blouch and Mary Ann Reifsnyder nee Heckendorn in Lebanon. He was a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1975 and Shippensburg University in 1979 Suma Cum Laude. Daniel was a CPA for a few companies and retired from George H. Blouch Fuel Service as a controller. Dan enjoyed traveling, family and friends, fishing and boating. Surviving are brother William E. Blouch, Sr. spouse of Virginia; sisters Barbara A. Heisey, Linda A. Blouch; nieces and nephews William E. Blouch, Jr., Jennifer L. Lauer, Jared M. Blouch, Jacey L. Ross; special friends Donald & Joellen Walters and their children Nathan and Thomas. Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 or . For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now