Lebanon - Daniel R. "Dan" Blouch, 61, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Tuesday, June 11, 1957 to the late George H. Blouch and Mary Ann Reifsnyder nee Heckendorn in Lebanon. He was a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1975 and Shippensburg University in 1979 Suma Cum Laude. Daniel was a CPA for a few companies and retired from George H. Blouch Fuel Service as a controller. Dan enjoyed traveling, family and friends, fishing and boating. Surviving are brother William E. Blouch, Sr. spouse of Virginia; sisters Barbara A. Heisey, Linda A. Blouch; nieces and nephews William E. Blouch, Jr., Jennifer L. Lauer, Jared M. Blouch, Jacey L. Ross; special friends Donald & Joellen Walters and their children Nathan and Thomas. Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 or . For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019