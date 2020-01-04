|
|
Daniel R. Fogleman
Annville - Daniel Rictor Fogleman, 63, of Annville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born Sunday, May 27, 1956 in Hummelstown to the late Richard Eugene and Phyllis Lucille (Wallett) Fogleman. He is survived by his loving wife Gail Marie (Kreiser) Fogleman.
Dan attended Annville Cleona Schools, was an arborist for over 40 years and owned and operated Fogelman's Tree Care for over 25 years. He was cofounder of Fogleman's Wounded Warrior Music Festival benefiting PA Wounded Warriors and was an active member of the Quigley Baum American Legion Post 72, Palmyra. He enjoyed blue grass music and was a gifted guitar player and singer. He loved his dogs, spending time on his family farm, but most of all he enjoyed family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Dan was a hard working man, full of life, and was a friend to many.
He is survived by two sons, Clayton D. and R. Lucas Fogleman; three grandchildren, Emma, Wyatt and Bentley Fogleman; 3 sisters, Rita A. Ramacciotti and husband Robert, Paulette Smartschan and husband Jim, and Colleen M. Garrison and husband Mike; a brother, Douglas R. Fogleman and wife Kim; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 4 siblings, Stephen, Miles, Kermit, and Faith Fogleman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11th at 11 AM at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 with Pastor Larry Rieck officiating. Family and friends are invited for viewing on Friday, January 10th from 6 to 8 PM and from 10 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or www.pawoundedwarriors.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020