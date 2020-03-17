|
Darlene F. Weaver
Jonestown - Darlene F. Weaver, 71, of Jonestown, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of David H. Weaver. On Valentine's Day, they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.
Born in Pine Grove on December 31, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Grace Daubert Bretzius. Darlene retired from the Good Samaritan Hospital Pharmacy, where she had been a Pharmacy Technician for 25 years. She was a member of the Jonestown United Methodist Church. Darlene loved home decorating, her vacations to Williamsburg, riding the Harley with her husband, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons Ryan S. and his wife Kari Anspach of Jonestown and David W. and his wife Christen Weaver of Pine Grove; daughter Sheila L. Anspach of Pine Grove; step-daughter Kendra L. Perry of Johnstown; brother Dale R. Bretzius of North Augusta, SC; sister Patricia wife of Rick Sauer of Myerstown; eleven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother Daniel Bretzius.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020