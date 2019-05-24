|
|
Darlene F. Wise
Myerstown - Darlene F. Wise, 76, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
She was the wife of Jan W. Wise, to whom she would have been married 14 years on May 17, 2019. Her first husband, Kenneth E. Houtz, died August 30, 2003.
Born in Lebanon, PA on September 1, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Miriam A. (Schaeffer) Miller.
Darlene was a 1960 graduate of Myerstown High School, and a graduate of Elizabethtown College, where she attained her BS in Business Education. She also attended graduate school through Penn State University. Darlene was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown. She was employed as a secondary school teacher at the ELCO School District, Myerstown, for 19 years, retiring in 1983. Darlene was a member of the PA Association of Retired School Teachers, and enjoyed needlework, reading, and doing artwork such as paintings.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister-in-law, Linda M. Feaser, of Myerstown. She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Bonnie Blouch.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. There will be no viewing or visitation. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 24, 2019