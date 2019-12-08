|
|
Darlene "Dolly" Heist
Darlene "Dolly"Heist of 229 North Lancaster Street, Annville PA passed away December 2, 2019 after a brief stay in the hospital. She was 58 years old. Darlene, born on November 25, 1961, was the youngest daughter of Helen and Harvey Sweigert also deceased. She is survived by partner Will Jones, and by sons Troy Heist of York and Austin Growney of Fawn Grove, and daughter Kacey Growney of Morrisville, NC and by sister, Phyllis Riddle of Lebanon, and brother David Sweigert husband of Sandra of Fawn Grove, sisters-in-law Sundra Sweigert, Jonestown, and Barbara Sweigert as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Robert, Kenneth, Jonathan, and Terry Sweigert. She enjoyed music and spending time with friends. Cremation is arranged by Kreamers Funeral Home.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019