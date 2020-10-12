Darlene J. LandisLebanon - Darlene J. Strite Landis, 65, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late R. Eugene Landis, whom she had married on November 27, 1997.She was born on December 25, 1954, to the late Leonard D. and Betty L. (Davis) Strite. Darlene held her membership at the Little Mountain Mennonite Church.She is survived by her stepdaughter-in-law Wanita Landis of Bancroft, Ontario Canada, five step grandchildren; Timothy (Krystle Dubé) Landis of Boulter, ON, Nathan (Monique Prouix) Landis of Wasage Beach, ON, Justin Landis of Bancroft, ON & Brendon Landis (Emily Jewel) of Bancroft, ON; brother David (Marjorie Martin) Strite, sisters Rita wife of Lynn Strite, Elaine wife of Omar Eby and Eileen wife of Matthew Eby.She was preceded in death by her step-son Nelson S. Landis and step grandson Lavell Landis.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Little Mountain Mennonite Church, 391 Musselman Rd., Fredericksburg. A viewing will be held on Friday, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.Family and friends would like to thank the Carin Hospice Services and the Anabaptist Care Links, for the kindness and care they have shown to her during this time of illness.Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.