Lebanon, PA - Darlene K. Fertig, 79, Lebanon, passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019 in Spang Crest Manor. She was the wife of Donald D. Fertig with whom she celebrated a 59th wedding anniversary in July. Darlene was born in Lebanon on March 11, 1940 a daughter of the late George P. and Catherine A. Baum Klick. She was a 1958 graduate of Lebanon High School and was retired from ATT with 23 years of service. After her retirement, she had also worked for New Penn Motor Express. Darlene was a member of Hebron U.M. Church and she loved to travel, read, cook and spend time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is survived by daughters: Dawn D. Fertig; Danielle D. wife of Charles Gerberich; Dina D. wife of George Leight; grandchildren: Derek and wife Michael Ann Gerberich; Drew Gerberich; Abby Leight; sister: Dolores C. Shutter and nephews: Dennis and Todd Shutter. Memorial services for Darlene will be Friday at 11:00 am in Hebron U.M. Church, 451 E. Walnut St., Lebanon, PA 17042 where a time of visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made in Darlene's memory to her church.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019