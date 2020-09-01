1/1
Darlene M. Thomas

Lebanon - Darlene M. Thomas, 55, of Cedar Haven, Lebanon passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Born February 1, 1965 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of Clayton E. and Jane L. (Brandt) Thomas of Palmyra. She is also survived by siblings Cindy Reed, Clayton Thomas, and David Thomas; aunt Donna Allen; and uncle Bernard Thomas.

Darlene was a graduate of Palmyra High School and member of Lebanon Valley Bible Church.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon preceded by a viewing from 12:00 Noon. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
