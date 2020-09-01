Darlene M. Thomas
Lebanon - Darlene M. Thomas, 55, of Cedar Haven, Lebanon passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Born February 1, 1965 in Lebanon, she was a daughter of Clayton E. and Jane L. (Brandt) Thomas of Palmyra. She is also survived by siblings Cindy Reed, Clayton Thomas, and David Thomas; aunt Donna Allen; and uncle Bernard Thomas.
Darlene was a graduate of Palmyra High School and member of Lebanon Valley Bible Church.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon preceded by a viewing from 12:00 Noon. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042.
