Darrell L. Lahr
Fredericksburg - Darrell L. Lahr, 67, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of Rita L. Shilling Lahr. On October 3rd, they would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.
Born in Harrisburg on August 11, 1951, he was the son of the late Galen and Evelyn Jorich Lahr. He was a member of the Nomads Hunting Club, the NRA and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Darrell joined the PA Army National Guard in 1969 after graduating from high school. He served 34 years as an active soldier retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4) in 2004. He continued his service for 14 additional years as a contractor. In total, Darrell served the U.S. Army and the Eastern Army Aviation Training Site (EAATS) for 48 honorable, faithful and dedicated years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Heather R. wife of Chad Miller of Womelsdorf and Holly M. wife of John Radzik of Lititz; brother Darwyn Lahr of Newport; Uncle Paul Lahr of Newport and his grandchildren, Maddox, Morgan, Tyce and Lily.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415 or online at Americanbrainfoundation.org
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019