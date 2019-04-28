|
Darwin R. Longenecker
Lawn - Darwin R. Longenecker, 86, of Lawn, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Avon on February 5, 1933, he was the son of the late Ray Alfred and Irene Rebecca Ott Longenecker.
Darwin was a carpenter, and taught night school for the Local Union 287 Carpenter Apprenticeship Program at the former Dauphin County Vocational Technical School. He was a 1951 graduate of the former Hershey Vocational High School. Darwin served with the U.S. Army as a tank driver during the Korean War, and as an Engineer stationed in Germany. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hummelstown, where he served on the Church Council. Darwin volunteered on the South Londonderry Township Planning Commission from 1969 to 2012. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, hunting and fishing.
Darwin was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne B. Embody Longenecker, on January 7, 2017; and by a sister, Faye I. Carullo.
He is survived by one daughter, Victoria Lynn Williams wife of W. Bennett of Hummelstown; one son, Kevin Ray Longenecker of Lawn; two grandsons, Greggory B. Williams and Jordan R. Williams both of Hummelstown; one sister, Janet Nye of Annville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 AM in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 West Main Street, Hummelstown, with The Rev. Lois K. Van Orden, his pastor, officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Hummelstown Cemetery. Friends will be received for the viewings on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown, from 6 to 8 PM and again on Thursday in the church's parlor from 10 AM until time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have memorial contributions made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006-3517, by email - secure.pva.org; or to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, Inc., East Shore Shelter, 7790 Grayson Road, Harrisburg, PA 17111.
Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019