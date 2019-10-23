Services
David A. Meginley Obituary
Robesonia - David A. Meginley, 77, passed away in Lebanon, PA, Saturday October 19, 2019. David was the husband of 53 years to Theresa Smith Meginley. He was born April 2, 1942 in Richmond, VA, the son of the late Robert Edward and Ella Mae Mitchell Meginley. David served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed the outdoors and doing yard work. He also liked spending time with his grandkids, family and his dog. David is survived by his wife Theresa, children; Wendy, Mickie and Kevin grandchildren; Mackenzie (fiancé Tristen) and Madison (husband Austin) sisters; Frances, Sandra and Doris and several nieces & nephews. David is preceded by his brother Robert. A memorial service will be held Monday October 28, 2019 at Clauser Funeral Home 116 N Carpenter St Schaefferstown PA 17088 at 11:30am with a visitation from 11:00am to 11:30am. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville PA. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center Hospice 1700 S Lincoln Ave Lebanon PA 17042 Attn: Hospice. rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
