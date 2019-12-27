|
David Aaron Mock
Myerstown - David Aaron Mock of Myerstown passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at the age of 74. He was married to his wife, Rachel Ann Singer Mock, for 55 years. Born in Lebanon on October 22, 1945, he was the oldest son of the late Aaron M. and Priscilla G. Steiner Mock. He spent most of his life working at Valley View Dairy, the family farm in Schaefferstown. Later in life, David was employed by Wenger's Farm Machinery of Myerstown. He was an active member of Millcreek Lutheran Church of Newmanstown where he served as lay leader and was a member of the choir and Team. David was also a member and past president of the Heidelberg Lions Club. He loved hunting on the family farm, fishing and vacationing in North Carolina, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his wife, David is survived by his daughters Robin, wife of Wayne Little, Pottstown; and Andrea, wife of Matthew Ehrhart, Lititz; as well as grandchildren Kelsey, Erin, Peter, Alyssa, and Samantha. He is also survived by siblings Dennis Mock and wife Barb, and Patricia Wolfe and husband Jeff, of Myerstown; and Debra Hogeland and husband Dan of Newmanstown. A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Millcreek Lutheran Church, 221 N. Sheridan Rd, Newmanstown, PA 17073. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am, with fellowship and light lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his church or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Camp Hill PA, 17011. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
