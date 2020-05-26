|
|
David B. Dower
Myerstown - David B. Dower, 63, of Myerstown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Robin A. Strawbridge Dower with whom he was married to for 31 years. He was born in Tamaqua on March 6, 1957, a son of the late Rev. Ralph A. and Dorothy Huey Dower. He was employed for over 20 years with Jonestown Bank and Trust and was a graduate of Hazleton High School. Dave was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church where he served as Chair of the Administrative Council and taught Adult Sunday School class. He loved to hike and bike. Dave biked across the United States and hiked most of the Appalachian Trail. He also enjoyed playing pickle ball. Surviving in addition to his wife are brother, Ralph Dower and wife Judy Faust and nephew, Zach Council and wife Liz. Funeral service will be held privately and a Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church, "Outreach Ministries", 22 East Main Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020