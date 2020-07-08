1/1
David B. Dower
David B. Dower

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE

David B. Dower, 63, of Myerstown, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Robin A. Strawbridge Dower with whom he was married to for 31 years. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral was held. David's celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Zion United Methodist Church, 22 East Main Ave., Myerstown, PA, with a time of fellowship following the service at the church. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






