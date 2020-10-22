David B. Fahnestock
Palmyra - David B. Fahnestock, 81, of Palmyra died Monday, October 19, 2020 in Carolyn's House, Harrisburg. He was the husband of Patricia A. Hunberger Fahnestock with whom he would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this December.
Born in Mt. Holly Springs on November 3, 1938, he was the son of the late Ellis Quay and Maude Strohm Fahnestock. He was employed as a Revenue Officer for the Internal Revenue Service.
David was a 1956 graduate of Milton S. Hershey High School where he served as a class agent and helped to organize alumni activities for his class, spent 2 years at Hershey Junior College and then graduated from Franklin and Marshall College where he played baseball. He then received his Master's Degree from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business.
He was a member of the Palmyra Jaycees where he helped to organize the Annual Holiday Parade and the Palmyra Lions Club. He enjoyed sports and was the former President of the Lebanon Valley Slow Pitch Softball League.
Surviving is a son, Dane A. husband of Melissa Fahnestock of Farmers Branch, TX, a daughter, Wendy J. Fahnestock of Annville, five grandchildren, Dane David Fahnestock, Karissa Fahnestock, Amanda Jacobs, Dierra Howells, Laura Albertson, and a sister, Phyllis Lowe of Willow Street. He was preceded in death by two sons David John Fahnestock and Kyle David Fahnestock, brothers Max, Robert, John, Curtis, Donald, Theodore, Duane Fahnestock, and sisters, Dorothee DeBolt and Bernice Cawley.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, Pa 17603 in his memory.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.