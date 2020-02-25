Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:30 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Firestone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David D. Firestone Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David D. Firestone Jr. Obituary
David D. Firestone, Jr.

Philadelphia - FIRESTONE, David D. Jr., age 89, Feb. 22, 2020. Of Philadelphia, formerly of Lebanon. Beloved husband of Christine (nee DiBona). Dear son of the late David and Katie (nee Wolf) Firestone. Devoted father of Loretta (Wiliam) Donia and David J. Firestone. Loving grandfather of Chrissy, Nikki and Billy Jr., also 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing WED. Morning Feb. 26, 11:00 to 12:30 P.M. at Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home, Inc., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Philadelphia, PA, 19145. Funeral Services to begin 12:30 P.M. Internment private. Share condolences at: www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -