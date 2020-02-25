|
|
David D. Firestone, Jr.
Philadelphia - FIRESTONE, David D. Jr., age 89, Feb. 22, 2020. Of Philadelphia, formerly of Lebanon. Beloved husband of Christine (nee DiBona). Dear son of the late David and Katie (nee Wolf) Firestone. Devoted father of Loretta (Wiliam) Donia and David J. Firestone. Loving grandfather of Chrissy, Nikki and Billy Jr., also 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing WED. Morning Feb. 26, 11:00 to 12:30 P.M. at Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home, Inc., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Philadelphia, PA, 19145. Funeral Services to begin 12:30 P.M. Internment private. Share condolences at: www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020