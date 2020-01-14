|
|
David Dean Dennis
Gettysburg - David Dean Dennis, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Born in Orlando, FL on May 19, 1951, he was the son of Joy (Park) Dennis, of Wyomissing, and the late Merle "Pat" Dennis.
David was a 1970 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, York Springs. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. David enjoyed coaching his daughters in softball, History, sightseeing, and spending time with friends and family.
He is survived by daughters, Stacy, wife of Scott Heckard, of Lebanon, Deanna, wife of Adam Dincher, of South Williamsport; grandchildren, Keira, Levi and Asher Heckard, and Lincoln and Emerson Dincher; a sister, Cindy, wife of Mike Hoff, of New Oxford; and the mother of his children, Nancy Dennis, of Lebanon. David was preceded in death by a brother, William Dennis.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown.
