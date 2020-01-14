Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Dean Dennis


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Dean Dennis Obituary
David Dean Dennis

Gettysburg - David Dean Dennis, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.

Born in Orlando, FL on May 19, 1951, he was the son of Joy (Park) Dennis, of Wyomissing, and the late Merle "Pat" Dennis.

David was a 1970 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School, York Springs. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. David enjoyed coaching his daughters in softball, History, sightseeing, and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by daughters, Stacy, wife of Scott Heckard, of Lebanon, Deanna, wife of Adam Dincher, of South Williamsport; grandchildren, Keira, Levi and Asher Heckard, and Lincoln and Emerson Dincher; a sister, Cindy, wife of Mike Hoff, of New Oxford; and the mother of his children, Nancy Dennis, of Lebanon. David was preceded in death by a brother, William Dennis.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -