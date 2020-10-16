David E. Ebling
Myerstown - David E. Ebling, 83 of Myerstown, passed away peacefully in his home on October 15, 2020. He was the husband of Joanne (Pantelich) Ebling, to whom he was married 57 years on February 16, 2020. Born in Myerstown, Pa on February 2, 1937, he was the son of the late Elmer C. and Maggie (Bickel) Ebling. He graduated from Myerstown High School in 1955 and served in the US Army from 1955 to 1958. He was the co-owner of Ebling's Meat Market, Myerstown with brothers Stanley, Vernon, Elmer and Robert. He was also the co-owner of the Silver Dollar Bar and Grille in Lebanon with his wife Joanne. He enjoyed hunting with the many family and friends of Camp Richland, Mansfield, PA. His passion for the game of golf was undeniable and he played up until his passing with a remarkable 7 holes-in-one in his lifetime. He also enjoyed feeding his fish and spending time with his puppy Maggie. He had a great sense of humor and could put a smile on anyone's face. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons: Scott husband of Ashley Ebling and Kris Ebling; daughters: Kelly Ebling and companion Jeff Beard; Lisa Ebling and companion Dennis Stout; grandchildren: Jared, Chassity, Alexis, Nicholas, Conner, Matthew and David Ebling; great-grandson: Cohen Ebling; sister: Helen Sheffy; and finally, by his dog Maggie. He was preceded in death by brothers: Jay, Stanley, Vernon, Elmer, Robert, Warren Ebling and sister Anna Hocker and Debra Kania who was a companion of his son Kris. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12:00pm in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042 and will be preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:30am. Interment will be made in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with full military honors. Family and friends are kindly reminded to follow current CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067. www.rohlandfh.com