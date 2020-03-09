|
|
David F. Buffington
Lebanon - David F. Buffington, 59, of Lebanon, PA, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Heather (Walter) Buffington. On August 2nd, they would have celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary.
Born in Sunbury on June 6, 1960, he was the son of Sally Fox Buffington of Selinsgrove and the late David W. Buffington. He graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1978. He was a 1982 Lebanon Valley College graduate with a degree in Music Education. As a freelance trumpet player, he arranged, wrote, and played many types of music with various groups at countless events throughout the years. Aside from music, he had a great love for gardening and flowers.
In addition to his wife and his mother, he is survived by his sons Nicholas W. Buffington of Jacksonville, FL and Benjamin D. Buffington of Largo, FL; brother Douglas S. and his wife Natalie Buffington of Klingerstown, PA; sister Carol Ann wife of John Walthall of Santa Rosa, CA; and his grandson Indigo F. Buffington.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon, PA. There will be no viewing, but a visitation will be held beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting live music, going out to eat with family and friends, or donating to the church or .
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020