David F. Heisey
David F. Heisey

Las Vegas, NV - David F. Heisey, 99, died July 23rd of natural causes at Hospice in Las Vegas, NV.

Born Dec. 12, 1920 in Hershey. He was the son of David and Ethel (Mowrer) Heisey. He graduated from Palmyra High School. He served 4 years with the U.S. Army. After the war he returned to work for Mark's Grocery Store until 1960 when the store closed. He then moved to Phoenix, AZ, where he resided until 2015 when he moved to Las Vegas, NV where he lived with his daughter.

Predeceased in death by his first wife Helen Updegrove Heisey and second wife Elizabeth Hall Heisey. In addition sisters Geraldine Mearig, & Doris Shenk.

Survived by daughter Kay Rome of Las Vegas, NV, three grandchildren: Tony Rome, Eagle, ID, Melissa Asaro, Fairland, OK,& Lacey Arias, Las Vegas, NV. Sisters: Gloria Kettering, Palmyra, PA, Melba Shenk, Annville, PA, Audrey Eberly, Palmyra, PA.

His remains will be buried in Palmyra.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
