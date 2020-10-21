David G. Davies
Annville - David G. Davies of Annville passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday the 17th of October 2020 at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at the age of 78. He was a loving husband to his surviving wife Pearl Mary (Dobson) Davies with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage and a devoted father to his two daughters, Rhian Elizabeth Davies of Annville and Zara Anne (Davies) wife of Shane Michael Kohr of Annville. In addition, he is survived by his four grandchildren Bailee Anne Kohr, Asher David Kohr, Oliver Grayson Kohr, Ainslee Catherine Kohr, and his brother Norman Francis, husband of Daphne June Davies of South Wales, England. David was born in Abergavenny, South Wales, England on the 9th of October 1942, he was the son of the late Thomas Francis and Phyllis Joyce Price Davies.
Established in 1978, David was the proud owner of Davies Precision Machining, Inc., Lebanon. He truly enjoyed being at his machine shop and valued everyone he had the opportunity to work with. Outside of his career, David possessed the love of family, horses, the outdoors, and family vacations.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's name can be made to the Four Diamonds Fund, 1249 Cocoa Avenue, #115, Hershey, PA 17033 in his memory. https://fourdiamonds.donordrive.com
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements