David Gene Eckert
Mt. Gretna - David Gene Eckert, 85, of Mt. Gretna died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Darlene Miles Eckert to whom he was married 54 years.
Born in Campbelltown on May 7, 1934, he was the son of the late David F. and Naomi S. Blouch Eckert. He was a retired dock checker for Roadway Express, Inc. and a member of Teamsters Local Union 776.
Dave was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, a member of Mt. Gretna United Methodist Church, and enjoyed playing golf and vacationing on Chincoteague Island, Virginia.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Bret W. Sidler-Eckert and wife Susan of Cornwall, a daughter Shelly wife of James Lingle of Cleona, grandchildren Nate Kugle, James and Alex Lingle, and Cole and Callahan Bretz, and a sister Fern Eddinger of Campbelltown. He was preceded in death by two daughters Kim Eckert Kugle, Diane Eckert Bretz, a grandson Eli Sidler, three brothers Chester, Robert, and U. Glenn Eckert, and six sisters Miriam Graeff, Jeanette Brinser, Dorothy Copp, Loretta Eckert, and Joyce Eckert, and Betty Jane Annibali.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Mt. Gretna Tabernacle with interment being held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Chemowarrior Eli Sidler Foundation, 311 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 in his memory.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019