Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Gretna Tabernacle
Resources
More Obituaries for David Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gene Eckert


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Gene Eckert Obituary
David Gene Eckert

Mt. Gretna - David Gene Eckert, 85, of Mt. Gretna died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Darlene Miles Eckert to whom he was married 54 years.

Born in Campbelltown on May 7, 1934, he was the son of the late David F. and Naomi S. Blouch Eckert. He was a retired dock checker for Roadway Express, Inc. and a member of Teamsters Local Union 776.

Dave was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, a member of Mt. Gretna United Methodist Church, and enjoyed playing golf and vacationing on Chincoteague Island, Virginia.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Bret W. Sidler-Eckert and wife Susan of Cornwall, a daughter Shelly wife of James Lingle of Cleona, grandchildren Nate Kugle, James and Alex Lingle, and Cole and Callahan Bretz, and a sister Fern Eddinger of Campbelltown. He was preceded in death by two daughters Kim Eckert Kugle, Diane Eckert Bretz, a grandson Eli Sidler, three brothers Chester, Robert, and U. Glenn Eckert, and six sisters Miriam Graeff, Jeanette Brinser, Dorothy Copp, Loretta Eckert, and Joyce Eckert, and Betty Jane Annibali.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Mt. Gretna Tabernacle with interment being held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Chemowarrior Eli Sidler Foundation, 311 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 in his memory.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now