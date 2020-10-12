David H. Miller, Sr.
Lebanon - David H. Miller, Sr., 60, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 due to an automobile accident.
He was born on March 5, 1960 to the late Winifred Miller & David Witters. He is survived by his wife Shelly of 34 years, son David & daughter-in-law Michelle, aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, nephews, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, and his best friend, black lab Colby.
Dave was the owner of Miller's Electric for many years. Prior to that, he worked for Met-Ed and Miller Motors. Dave would light up a room with his voice. He was very mechanically inclined, could fix almost anything, and enjoyed working on cars. He was a hard worker who was always willing to help others. He will be missed.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5 PM at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Visitation will be held from 4 - 5 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067 or to the American Cancer Society
, Rt 422 & Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.