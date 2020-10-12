1/1
David H. Miller Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David H. Miller, Sr.

Lebanon - David H. Miller, Sr., 60, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 due to an automobile accident.

He was born on March 5, 1960 to the late Winifred Miller & David Witters. He is survived by his wife Shelly of 34 years, son David & daughter-in-law Michelle, aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, nephews, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, and his best friend, black lab Colby.

Dave was the owner of Miller's Electric for many years. Prior to that, he worked for Met-Ed and Miller Motors. Dave would light up a room with his voice. He was very mechanically inclined, could fix almost anything, and enjoyed working on cars. He was a hard worker who was always willing to help others. He will be missed.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 5 PM at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Visitation will be held from 4 - 5 PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067 or to the American Cancer Society, Rt 422 & Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved