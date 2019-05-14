Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Aetna Bible Church
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Aetna Bible Church
11 N Chestnut
Mount Aetna, PA
View Map
David "Davey" H. Newswanger

Myerstown - David "Davey" H. Newswanger, 92, went to his heavenly home on May 11, 2019. He was born in West Earl Township, PA, to the late Peter B Newswanger and Elizabeth N Hoover. Married to Esther Elizabeth "Betty" Hurst in 1946, they moved to a farm in Newmanstown, PA and were blessed with 7 children. Davey and Betty worshipped at Fair Haven Mennonite Church, Myerstown.

They moved to Womelsdorf PA in 1961, where Davey started a 20-year business with Curtis Breeding Service. When Betty passed away in 1980, Davey continued the Newswanger's Sausage business that Betty started, working there Friday's until he was 78. He was employed for 22 years at Farmer Boy AG in Myerstown and for Ivan Z. Martin Sr.

In 1985, Davey married the late Madlyn Sharpe. They spent their years traveling and spending time with friends and family, and continued to welcome 26 grand-children, and 101 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great grandchildren. Madlyn pre-deceased Davey in September 2018. They attending Mt Aetna Bible Church,

Davey is survived by his daughters and son; Esther and Harlan Martin, Barbara and Earl Martin, David Jr and Lisa Newswanger, Jane and Quentin Fultz, Joan Bowen and the late Stephen Bowen, Joyce and Glenn Weaver, and Janette and John Eberly.

David is also survived by his brother Adam and Elizabeth, of Denver PA, and pre-deceased brothers Peter, survived wife Pauline, John, and Luke, survived wife Marianna.

Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Aetna Bible Church, 11 N Chestnut, Mount Aetna, PA 19544 on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2 PM, followed by internment at Myerstown Mennonite Church. A viewing will be held at Mt. Aetna Bible Church on Friday May 17, from 5-9pm, and from 1-2pm on Saturday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please donate to https://mds.mennonite.net/donate/#difference.

www.rohland.fh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 14, 2019
